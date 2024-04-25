Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $281.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.24. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 122.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 774.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,026 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

