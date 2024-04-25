Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 9,039 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 77,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.