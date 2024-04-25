Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $85.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.22.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $516.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day moving average is $208.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

