Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $195.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.6 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.