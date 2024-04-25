Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$77.51 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.08.

TSE:TOU opened at C$66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.08.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 35.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.710507 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.25 per share, with a total value of C$311,259.00. Also, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,253. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

