Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $251.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.83.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $296.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $306.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.