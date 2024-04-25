CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $371.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $297.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 826.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

