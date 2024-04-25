Vicor’s (VICR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 30.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 913.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

