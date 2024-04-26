Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $169.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.80 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

