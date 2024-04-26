Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $32.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $436.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.