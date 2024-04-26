Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 443 ($5.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 183.14 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 475 ($5.87). The company has a market cap of £90.68 million, a PE ratio of 3,407.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 409.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.11.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

