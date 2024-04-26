Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Mpac Group Stock Performance
Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 443 ($5.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 183.14 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 475 ($5.87). The company has a market cap of £90.68 million, a PE ratio of 3,407.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 409.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.11.
Mpac Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mpac Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.