NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,403,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $695,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $826.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $266.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $851.37 and its 200 day moving average is $632.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

