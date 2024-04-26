OLD National Bancorp IN Has $326,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CBRE opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

