RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $73.27 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.