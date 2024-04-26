RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,599 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

