Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 506,011 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

