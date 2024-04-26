Sigma Planning Corp Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,436,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.