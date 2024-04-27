Adrienne Uleau Sells 1,833 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $37,136.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,248.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adrienne Uleau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMREP alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of AMREP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $38,712.96.

AMREP Price Performance

NYSE AXR opened at $20.77 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.