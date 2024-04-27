Albany International (AIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Albany International has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.550-4.050 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.68 on Friday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

