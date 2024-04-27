Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $13.73

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TIXT

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TIXT opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $883.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.