Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,600.00 at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,850.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $3,189.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,822.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,426.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,768.64 and a 12 month high of $3,199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

