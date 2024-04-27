Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $499.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

