enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

ENGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of enGene stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20. enGene has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $6,264,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $80,097,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

