HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of HealthStream worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Trading Down 1.2 %

HSTM opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $778.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthStream

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.