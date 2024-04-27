Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases 1,428 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,310.62).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 133.70 ($1.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The firm has a market cap of £7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 193.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently 579.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.93).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

