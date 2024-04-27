LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research firms have commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $407,664.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,122,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $407,664.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

