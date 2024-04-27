MicroStrategy (MSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.
MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,282.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,351.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $806.94. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99.
In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,452 shares of company stock valued at $122,745,797. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
