NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.66 million, a P/E ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.95 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. NerdWallet’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $101,953.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,979,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NerdWallet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after buying an additional 1,638,515 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 233,975 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 202,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

