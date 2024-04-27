ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 51,945,001 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $21,670,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $12,115,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $10,428,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 474,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $8,176,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.