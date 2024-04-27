ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 51,945,001 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.