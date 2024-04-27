Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.46.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.65 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In related news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

