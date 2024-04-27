Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $84.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Roku Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

