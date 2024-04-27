Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Grows By 4,600.0%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
BVVBY stock opened at C$59.47 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of C$44.55 and a one year high of C$61.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.84.
