Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Grows By 4,600.0%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

BVVBY stock opened at C$59.47 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of C$44.55 and a one year high of C$61.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.84.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

