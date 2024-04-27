Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,702 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,850,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,225,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

