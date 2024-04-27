OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verra Mobility

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.