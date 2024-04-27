Sigma Planning Corp Sells 13,910 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,935,000 after acquiring an additional 538,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 877,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 449,569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,587,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 261,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

