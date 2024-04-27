Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Jesus Arregui Sells 2,562 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $270.70 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.21 and a 200-day moving average of $278.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 107.4% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snap-on by 85.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 128.1% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

