Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $115.70 and last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 60628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STRA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strategic Education

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.