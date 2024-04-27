Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Powell Industries worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 73,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

POWL stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $197.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

