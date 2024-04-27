The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 123,388 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

