Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

