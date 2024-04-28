Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

