Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Decreases By 24.5%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 19,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,483,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

