Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,231 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.74% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS opened at $181.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $390.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $230.77.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIFS

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.