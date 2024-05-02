Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,925.17

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,925.17 ($24.18) and traded as high as GBX 2,244 ($28.19). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($28.14), with a volume of 294,209 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 2,600 ($32.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,181.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,925.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £801.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10,666.67 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,809.52%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

