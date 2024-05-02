Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.1 %

TTD opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

