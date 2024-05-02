Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66.
- On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.
Trade Desk Stock Up 3.1 %
TTD opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
