New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 39,934 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Progyny worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 686,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Progyny by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Progyny by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,131 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

