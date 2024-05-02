Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 822 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Integer were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Integer by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Integer Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

