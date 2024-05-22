A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer Sells 500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $19,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $861,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

