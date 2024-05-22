A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer Sells 500 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $19,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $861,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.05.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Sportradar Rides the Sports Betting Trend From Behind the Curtain
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.