Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

