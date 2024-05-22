9,020 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,446 shares of company stock worth $11,924,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.